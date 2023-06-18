EST/HAMMER, B. Published 8:06 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

In Re: Estate of Bradley Dale Hammer, also known as Bradley D. Hammer,

Decedent.

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 24-PR-23-866

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE

OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 27, 2023 at 10:15 a.m., a hearing will be held, via zoom, in this Court at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated September 3, 2020, and for the appointment of Jace Hammer, whose address is 5637 S King Street, Littleton, Colorado 80123, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. See notice of remote hearing.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 06/02/2023

Christy Hormann

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213) Kyllo Law Office

202 W Clark Street

PO Box 181

Albert Lea Minnesota 56007

Telephone: (507) 373-4680

