EST/KNUTSON, B.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of Betty L. Knutson, Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-23-802

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated February 5, 1988, and for the appointment of Jane M. Knutson, whose address is 646 E. 6th Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated:

05/26/2023

BY THE COURT

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative Name: Allan L. Halvorsen

Firm: Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd. Street: 137 N. Broadway, PO Box 1009

City, State, ZIP: Albert Lea, MN 56007 Attorney License No: 219733

Telephone: (507) 373-1409

Email: ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Jun. 3 and 10, 2023

