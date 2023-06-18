EST/OLSEN, S.
Published 8:08 am Sunday, June 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota District Court Freeborn County Third District Court File Number: 24-PR-23-826
Case Type: Informal Probate
Estate of Steven Kip Olson, Deceased
Notice of Informal
Appointment of Personal
Representative and
Notice to Creditors
(Without a Will)
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name Sonya Marie Olson
Address: Marie Olson 23092 790th Ave, Albert Lea MN 56007
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
06/06/2022
Email newsletter signup
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar
Date 06/08/2023
Rebecca S. Mittag, Court Administrator Date
Date 06/08/2023
Albert Lea Tribune:
June 14 and 17, 2022
EST/OLSEN, S.