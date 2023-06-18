EST/OLSEN, S. Published 8:08 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota District Court Freeborn County Third District Court File Number: 24-PR-23-826

Case Type: Informal Probate

Estate of Steven Kip Olson, Deceased

Notice of Informal

Appointment of Personal

Representative and

Notice to Creditors

(Without a Will)

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Name Sonya Marie Olson

Address: Marie Olson 23092 790th Ave, Albert Lea MN 56007

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

06/06/2022

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Date 06/08/2023

Rebecca S. Mittag, Court Administrator Date

Date 06/08/2023

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 14 and 17, 2022

EST/OLSEN, S.