Farmers market basket given away

Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Submitted

Kathleen Bleckeberg of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Shirley Hunt with the basket of goodies she won in the June 7 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies. Provided

