Firearms reported stolen and other reports
Published 11:38 am Thursday, June 29, 2023
Six to seven firearms were reported stolen from a vehicle at 6 a.m. Tuesday at 902 James Ave. The theft occurred sometime overnight.
Tractor reported stolen
Email newsletter signup
Deputies received a report at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday of a tractor that was stolen at 74256 315th St. in Ellendale.
Garbage truck reported on fire
A garbage truck was reported on fire at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday at 90846 145th St. in Glenville.
1 arrested on warrant
Deputies arrested Dustin John Peterson on a Faribault County warrant at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.
1 arrested for DWI
Deputies arrested Tabaitha Marie Poore, for driving while intoxicated at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35 near milepost 15. A warrant was also served on Angel Antonio Gonzales.
1 held on domestic assault charge
Deputies held Jacob Joshua Mcalister on domestic assault-causing fear charges at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at 210 Lakeshore Drive in Freeborn.
Damage reported in rental unit
Damage was reported to a rental unit, including water damage, at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday at 1216 St. John Ave.
Stolen vehicle reported
Police received a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday at 1231 Madison Ave.
Shoes reported stolen
A pair of camouflage Crocs were reported stolen from a vehicle at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday at 1550 Blake Ave.
Wallet reported stolen
Police received a report of a stolen wallet at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday at 2708 Bridge Ave.
1 arrested on violation
Police arrested Kyle Allen Childs, 34, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday at 312 W. College St.
Grass reported on fire
Police received a report at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday that the grass in front of the splash pad at 201 N. Broadway was on fire.
Juvenile cited for drinking and driving
Police cited a juvenile for underage 21 drinking and driving, open bottle violation and underage consumption after a traffic stop at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday at Algon Street and Bridge Avenue.
Packages reported stolen
Police received a report of two Amazon packages that were stolen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 209 S. Pearl St.
Propane tanks reported stolen
Police received a report of five propane tanks that were reported stolen at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday at 77917 209th St. The tanks were reportedly seen the day before.