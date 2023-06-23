Fraudulent account opened and other reports

Published 9:37 am Friday, June 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday of a phone account that was opened in another person’s name in Albert Lea.

 

Online scam reported

Police received a report at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday of an online scam of an Albert Lea resident.

 

Tires damaged

Tires were reported damaged on a vehicle at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday at 2301 E. Main St.

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday at 906 W. Front St.

 

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police held Donald Lewis Fort, 39, on an arrest and detain hold at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Man reportedly threatened by knife

Police received a report of a man who was reportedly threatened with a knife by another man at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at 2850 E. Main St. over a parking space.

 

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Robyn Jessica Moore, 49, on multiple felony warrants with Anoka County at 10:13 a.m. Thursday at 412 E. William St.

 

Vehicle broken into

A vehicle was reported broken into at 5:49 p.m. Thursday at 1335 Todd Ave. The theft occurred sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A wallet and credit cards were taken.

