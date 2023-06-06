Free airplane rides next weekend for 8- to 17-year-olds Published 6:27 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

On June 17, Experimental Aircraft Association Vintage Chapter 13 will host a Young Eagles Flight Rally from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Albert Lea Airport, 400 Airport Road.

Volunteer pilots will give free airplane rides to youth ages 8 to 17. A parent must be present to sign the permission form. Flights begin at 8 a.m. with registration ending at 11 a.m.

Launched in 1992, the Young Eagles program has dedicated 30 years to giving youth ages 8- to 17-years-old their first free ride in an airplane. It’s the only program of its kind, with the sole mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. Today, over 2.3 million young people have enjoyed free introductory flights through the Young Eagles program. These flights are made possible through the generosity of EAA member volunteers. The pilots participating in the Young Eagles program are local members of EAA who are volunteering their time and aircraft to make flights possible. Each pilot is certificated by the FAA and all aircraft are likewise licensed by the government.

Following the flight each youth will receive a certificate and logbook making them an official Young Eagle. Each Young Eagle is eligible for a student membership in EAA.

Parents can register their children for the Albert Lea Rally at the website https:/yeday.org.

Contact Denise Sandager at 507-402-7259 with questions or for more information.