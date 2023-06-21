Freeborn County court dispositions: Feb. 10-14, 2023 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Feb. 10

Raul Segundo Benitez-Rivero, 53, MCF Lino Lakes. Count 1: Theft – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months. Fees $130.

Madison Macy Ozuna, 19, 18477 Ervin St., Whitehall, WI. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Kent Francis Spellman, 71, 107 Lee Place, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 59 days, credit for one day served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Trace Michael Stanley, 25, MCF St. Cloud. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $75.

Mark Kenneth Johannsen, 68, 66966 285th St., Hartland. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving – petty misdemeanor. Fees $180.

Feb. 13

Adam Jacob Browder, 26, 506 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Tommy William Henderson, 31, 705 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ashley Marie McCullough, 23, 818 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Falsely reporting crime. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for one day. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Kathryn Ann Watson, 32, 1417 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Troy Christoffer Marlow, 53, MN Adult & Teen Challenge, Rochester. Count 1: Drugs – Second-degree felony possession of cocaine or methamphetamine. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 81 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 71 days, credit for 71 days served. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle, body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Dismissed.

Feb. 14

Evan Jacob Miller, 36, 303 4th Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $75. Supervised probation for eight months, Diversion program for eight months. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $75. Supervised probation for eight months, Diversion program for eight months.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.