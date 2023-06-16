Freeborn County court dispositions: Feb. 6-9, 2023 Published 4:03 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Feb. 6

Jose Delaluz Colin-Tovar, 52, 800 2nd Ave. SW, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ibrahim Abdelhadi Ibrahim, 39, 1720 19th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Fees $75.

Email newsletter signup

Christpher Douglas Smith, 32, 408 14th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for two years.

James Robert Hayes-Vierkant, 30, 801 E. 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fourth-degree assault – transfers bodily fluids onto Officer – Felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for three years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $80. Count 2: Obstruct legal process. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served.

Carl Mikkel Shayne Sundberg, 33, 319 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Burglary – third-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months. Fees $80. Count 2: Ineligible person in possession of a firearm – felony. Dismissed.

Forough Amini, 67, 6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Feb. 7

Ma Nae Wah, 31, 1009 3rd Ave., Worthington. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 177 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,055. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Feb. 8

Billy Jamelle Adams, 40, PO Box 341, Albert Lea. Count 1: Threats of violence – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 26 months. Fees $130.

Sebastian Joel Blomgren, 21, 535 Euclid Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180. Count 2: Liquor – possession by person under 21. Dismissed.

Scott Allen Franklin, 61, 1206 18th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation without adjudication for two years. Fees $75.

Jeremy Michael Gordon, 46, 76081 240 St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Zachary Daniel Johnson, 30, 551 2nd Ave. NW., Wells. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for six months. Restitution $357.80. Fees $130.

Brittany Erin Mulliner, 43, 5500 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jake Allen Nelson, 30, 918 St. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Travis Tony Ripka, 31, PO Box 266, Ellendale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Sawn Jared Naser, 23, 112 2nd Ave. N., Albert Lea. Count 1: 11/25/22 offense. Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. 11/16/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Alyssa Reye Barrientos, 30, 1509 Edina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance owner. Fees $200.

Leonso Hilario Barrios Ambrocio, 41, 200 1sth St. N., Butterfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Luis Hernandez-Fuentes, 37, 602 2nd Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Daril Herrera Arauz, 27, 1428 Pennsylvania Ave., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance. Fees $200.

Linda Kay Roberts, 69, 204 N. Dana St., Dana, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Arnaldo Joel Malave Sanchez, 24, 223 Burton Ln., Fairmont. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Feb. 9

Sherri Lynn Adams, 61, 604 5th St. SW, Rochester. 12/24/21 offense. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130. 2/28/22 offense. Count 1: Harassment – restraining order violation. Continued for dismissal. Supervised probation for one year. 4/6/22 offense. Count 1: Harassment – restraining order violation. Continued for dismissal. Supervised probation for one year.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.