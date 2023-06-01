Glenville man charged with selling acid to informant Published 2:12 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

A Glenville man is facing a charge of first-degree drug sales for allegedly selling sheets of acid to a confidential informant working with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit on two occasions.

Tristan Colby Mehus, 27, was charged in April with the count but appeared on the charge for another hearing on Thursday. The sales reportedly occurred in August and September 2021.

Court documents state in the first alleged sale, on Aug. 18, 2021, Mehus wanted to sell two sheets of acid for $1,200. Each sheet contained 100 tabs, or doses.

Mehus later changed the price of the acid to $800.

The informant purchased the acid tabs during an exchange at Mehus’s residence.

In the second alleged sale, on Sept. 28, 2021, Mehus reportedly sold one sheet of acid containing 100 tabs to the informant for $400.

The suspected acid was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing and came back testing positive for lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).

Mehus is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Sept. 15 and a jury trial Oct. 2.