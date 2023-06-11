HAZARDOUS ABATEMENT Published 6:49 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

ORDER FOR ABATEMENT

OF HAZARDOUS

STRUCTURE

819 BRIDGE AVENUE,

ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA 56007

TO: Jennifer L. Mudra, 819 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007; Steven Wadding, 819 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007; and to any other interested parties or lien holders of record, known or unknown.

The City of Albert Lea will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 in the City Center Council Chambers, 221 Clark Street East in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the purpose of discussing abatement of the hazardous structure located at 819 Bridge Avenue and legally described as:

The North 66 feet of the East 105 feet of Lot 34 Auditor’s Plat No. 1, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota.

PID: 34.172.0270

Persons wishing to be heard regarding the abatement of the hazardous structure at that address may:

Appear at the hearing and present their views orally.

Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023. Comments received will be read into the record during the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/

Daphney Maras

City Clerk

Dated: June 6, 2023

