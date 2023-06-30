HEARING 7/10/23 Published 11:26 am Friday, June 30, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., at Albert Lea City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E. Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007 to consider the following action:

To declare the following city property (portion of the Blazing Star site) of no public use, waive the Planning Commission review for analysis of consistency with the Comprehensive Plan, and sell the property listed below at a fair market value as determined by council:

All that part of Government Lot 2, Section 9-T102N-R21W, Freeborn County, Minnesota; together with all that part of Lots 1-6 inclusive, Block 48, Auditor’s Plat No. 3, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Freeborn County, Minnesota; described as follows:

Beginning at the southerly-most corner of said Block 48;

thence North 00°24’39” West a distance of 390.46 feet on an assumed bearing on the east line of said Block 48, to a point 8.00 feet south of the northeast corner of said Lot 1;

thence South 89°35’21” West a distance of 372.24 feet, parallel with and 8.00 feet south of the north line of said Lot 1;

thence Southwest a distance of 196.92 feet on a tangential curve concave to the Southeast with a radius of 194.00 feet and a central angle of 58°09’25”;

thence South 31°25’56” West a distance of 125.42 feet on a tangential line;

thence South 58°53’34” East a distance of 309.42 feet;

thence East a distance of 91.87 feet on a tangential curve concave to the North with a radius of 167.00 feet and a central angle of 31°31’05”;

thence North 89°35’21” East a distance of 244.14 feet on a tangential line, to the west right-of-way line of Garfield Avenue;

thence North 00°24’39” West a distance of 11.08 feet on said right-of-way line, to the southwesterly line of said Auditor’s Plat No. 3;

thence South 25°39’09” East a distance of 18.76 feet on said southwesterly line, to the point of

Persons wishing to be heard regarding the proposal will be heard at this time. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing or may be emailed to the following address: dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us

Email newsletter signup

City Clerk Daphney Maras

City of Albert Lea

221 E. Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

s/s City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 28, 2023

HEARINGS 7/10/23