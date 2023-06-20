Hole-in-one at Wedgewood

Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Submitted

Paul Linnes had a hole-in-one on No. 6 the first weekend in June at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club during the senior shoot. out. Pictured, from left, are Joe Sczublewski, Paul Linnes, Dave Lillemon and Tom Kirsch. Provided

