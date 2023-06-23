James “Jim” Marth Jr.

James “Jim” Eugene Marth Jr., age 65 of Alden, died at his home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. A memorial service will be held at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home at noon on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with a visitation held an hour before the service. Pastor Kristi Mitchell will be officiating.

Jim was born August 22, 1957 in Wiesbaden, Germany. He married his first wife Darla Thiel with children Jamie, Jared, and Autumn. In 1986 he married his love, Carol (Gora) Marth. They had 2 children, Jennifer, and Travis.

He attended St. James High School. He was an owner operator for over the road trucking. He decided to be home with family and worked at Wells Concrete as a driver. In 1998 he started working with Fleetguard in Lake Mills, IA. After the company relocated, he went to Riverland Community College for electrical maintenance.

He finished out his career by doing numerous odd trucking jobs, and retired early to have time with his family. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Alden. His hobbies and interests centered around his love of anything John Deere, restoring his tractor, riding his Harley, and working in his garage. He was a go-to guy for anything automotive. When he wasn’t working in his garage, he could be found watching NASCAR cheering on Tony Stewart, or catching a Vikings game while eating his mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. But most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Jared (Mitchelle) Urban, Jennifer Marth and Travis Marth; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Urban, Janiah and Jaiven Marth; sister, Shirley (Steve) Farasyn; brother, Brian (Ruth) Marth; brothers-in-law, Al (Jan) Gora and Larry Gora; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Joe) Spande and Sue Gora; many nieces, nephews, and his special 4-legged buddy – Oscar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Marth Sr. and Alberta Marth-Wohfeil; infant daughter, Jeannie; parents-in-law, Everette and Helen Gora; brother-in-law, Carl Gora.