James R Hoffman, age 86, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Bellevue, WA.

Memorial service, Thursday June 15, at 1:30pm at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Gathering of family and friends to follow at Chanhassen Legion.

James Russell Hoffman was born July 31, 1937 in Albert Lea, MN.

Jim entered the Air Force right out of high school. He was stationed in Tokyo Japan, where he met his wife, Eiko, in a local coffee shop. They moved back to the states, and settled down in Minnesota where he went on to work for Northwest Airlines, while also starting up various side businesses. He eventually retired from Northwest, and started his own travel agency, Asian International Travel.

He resided in Minnesota until his recent move to Kirkland, WA.

Jim loved to read, travel the world, and was a dedicated volunteer for numerous organizations including; church, Ridgeview hospital, Meals on Wheels, and SmartLink transportation to name just a few.

Jim was a very devoted grandpa (Ojiichan) who loved attending all the activities his grandchildren were involved in.

Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Christine, parents Pete and Marcy, brother Pete, and sister Mary.

Jim is survived by his his wife Eiko, daughter Judith (Chuck) Hamilton of Kirkland, WA;

Patricia (Scott) Stangret) of Waconia, MN; Nancy (Kerry) Hing of Bonney Lake, WA;

grandchildren Remy & Alex Hamilton; Madelyn & Max Stangret; Chris, Erin, Zach, David & Kimberly Hing. Along with 10 younger siblings, numerous nieces & nephews and many friends.