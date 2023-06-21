Jeff Hagen passed away on June 8th, 2023, at the age of 64 years old. He was born in Albert Lea, MN to Norris and Geraldine (DeBruyn) Hagen on June 7th, 1959.

Jeff attended area schools in Albert Lea. He was a hard worker from a young age and enjoyed working alongside his father and uncles in his early years. Jeff moved to Arizona in his mid twenties, where he founded his own commercial janitorial business and met and married his first wife Leslie Hagen. Together they had their only daughter, Alexandra. Later, Jeff and his family moved back to Albert Lea where he formed his own construction company, named Jeff Hagen Construction. His craftsmanship can be seen throughout the area in many building and concrete jobs that he completed.

Jeff was always optimistic and never afraid to try new things. His family remembers him forever for his funny laugh and big smile. Jeff was a joy to talk to and a good friend. He had a deep love for animals which he passed on to his child.

His passing leaves behind loved ones who will cherish his memory forever. Jeff is survived by his daughter Alexandra and her husband Lucas Ornelas; sister Jena Lombard and brother-in-law Brad; granddaughters, Isabela and Juliana Ornelas; nephews Brady and Dylan Lombard; Cousins Lance, Royce, and Taylor Hagen, as well as many other family and friends.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents Norris and Geraldine, his brother Jay Hagen, and his cousin Gorden “Gordy” Hagen.

Though Jeff is no longer with us physically, his memory will live on through all whose lives he has touched. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered as a man who could love so much and had to say goodbye too early.

Rest in peace, Jeff.