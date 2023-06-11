JENSEN’S PLUMBING
Published 6:51 am Sunday, June 11, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
ASSUMED NAME:
Jensen’s Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning
PRINCIPAL PLACE
OF BUSINESS:
102 NETHERLANDS
AVE EAST PO BOX 24
HOLLANDALE, MN 56045, USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Olsen Contracting LLC
102 NETHERLANDS
AVE EAST PO BOX 24
HOLLANDALE, MN 56045, USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attached conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information is this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Steven J. Hovey
ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL
NOTICES:
dolsen@olsencontracting.net
Albert Lea Tribune:
June 10 and 14, 2023
JENSEN’S PLUMBING