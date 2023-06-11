JENSEN’S PLUMBING Published 6:51 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ASSUMED NAME:

Jensen’s Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning

PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS:

102 NETHERLANDS

AVE EAST PO BOX 24

HOLLANDALE, MN 56045, USA

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Olsen Contracting LLC

102 NETHERLANDS

AVE EAST PO BOX 24

HOLLANDALE, MN 56045, USA

If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attached conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information is this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Steven J. Hovey

ADDRESS: None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL

NOTICES:

dolsen@olsencontracting.net

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 10 and 14, 2023

JENSEN’S PLUMBING