Kari L. Hellie, 54, of Midland, originally from Minnesota, passed away June 13, 2023 in Brighton Twp. at the home of her cousin. Born December 24, 1968 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, she is the daughter of Esther M. Clough Larsen, Albert Lea, Minnesota and the late LeRoy A. Hellie and is also survived by her step father, Kenneth L. Larsen. She was a former accountant with a Chiropractic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She is survived by a step brother, Rory Larsen, Colorado; a step sister, Clarine “Renee” Larsen, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and a special cousin, Elizabeth Hulsizer, and her husband, David, Brighton Twp.

She was preceded in death by a step sister, Ramae Emmett; her paternal grandparents, Herbert and Ruth Hellie, and maternal grandparents, Virgil and Edna Clough.

Kari’s wishes were to be cremated. A Local Private Memorial Service will be held by the family. An additional Memorial Service will also be held in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 349 Adams Street, Rochester.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Habitat for Humanity 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709 or Beaver County Humane Society 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001 or the Charity of your choice.