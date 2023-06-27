Kevin John Christensen, 69, a lifelong Albert Lea resident rode into the arms of the Father on June 25, 2023, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. The oldest of three children born to John and Barb (Bickford) Christensen on January 13, 1954, Kevin grew up on the family farm west of Albert Lea.

As a high school student Kevin was a proud member of FFA (Future Farmers of America). After high school in 1972 he moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota and worked at the sugar beet factory for a few years before moving home to help on the farm.

On August 23, 1980, Kevin married Jane Carpenter and together they raised six children. They later divorced in 2003. Kevin had a passion for motorcycles and an unbelievable talent for small engine and motorcycle repair. In 1982 he opened Rising Suns Cycles, a motorcycle shop on South Broadway and later located at the family farm on County Road 46.

Kevin’s strong work ethic and kind heart touched the lives of all who knew him. His quiet strength, integrity, and humility left an lasting impression on those fortunate enough to cross paths with him. He taught us the importance of perseverance, the value of a strong work ethic, and the power of unconditional love.

Throughout his life, Kevin exemplified unwavering determination, resilience, and the ability to rise above adversity. With courage and humility, he embraced the journey of sobriety, offering support and guidance to those facing similar struggles. At the time of his passing, he had celebrated 12 years of sobriety.

Kevin loved his children and grandchildren. He chose to fight his cancer so that he might watch his grandchildren grow, and he loved each one of them in his own way. Although a man of few words, Kevin showed up to help when needed, was a smiling face and hug at family gatherings and welcomed each one of his grandchildren, regardless of how they came to be members of the family.

Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, John and Barb Christensen, aunts, uncles, and nephews.

Kevin is survived by his children: Steven (Judy) Christensen of Albert Lea, Keith (Sammy) Christensen of Twenty-Nine Palms California, Kendall (Beth) Christensen of Albert Lea, Derek Christensen of Wanamingo, Tyler Christensen of Albert Lea and Kendra Christensen of Albert Lea. Siblings Kent Christensen and Kay (Dean) Werner, all of Albert Lea. Grandchildren Svetlana, Spencer, Michael, Aeroslova, KoraLeigh, Vernon, Kaegan, Lauren, Sheila, Charles and Alaina.

A drop-in celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Thursday, June 29th from 4:30-7:00PM at Kevin’s home- 71752 200th Street, Albert Lea. All are invited to gather and pay their respects, share cherished memories, and enjoy some 1919 Root beer, a direct request of Kevin himself. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, The Albert Lea Alcoholics Anonymous Club or Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs. We want to extend our deep gratitude for St. Croix Hospice for their support and care of Kevin in his final months.

You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will forever ride on in our hearts.