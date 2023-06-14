Larry A. Ravenhorst

Larry Arent Ravenhorst, 73, a part-time resident of Racine and Walker, Minn., died in his sleep Friday, June 9, 2023, due to complications suffered from a fall.

Funeral services will be held June 24 at Calvary Evangelical Church in Walker, with visitation at noon and services at 1 p.m.

Larry was born Feb. 19, 1950, in Albert Lea, Minn., to Arent John Ravenhorst and LouElla Agnes (Nelson) Ravenhorst and grew up in Clarks Grove. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1967 and attended Central College, Pella, Iowa.

Email newsletter signup

In 1976 he joined the family business, Ravenhorst Concrete Products, in Racine. In 1986 the business pivoted to become Valu Mart Marine, a boat dealership; and in 1996, it pivoted again to become Insul-Seal Insulated PVC, which continues to this day.

On Aug. 30, 1975, he married Laurie Rodekuhr of Walker; the couple was married for 47 years. They had two children, Ryan and Jill.

He was known for his unparalleled ability to catch fish, to the extent that it was practically a science; his unwavering love of bowling; and his cutting wit, which left many reeling in his absence. For some he was a living instruction manual for ANYTHING. He was a highly sought-after Trivial Pursuit partner.

He had an encyclopedic knowledge of many musical genres, especially blues, classic rock, and the British Invasion.

Those who understood his sense of humor felt honored to be part of an elite club that had no membership requirements. If there was a modern-day rebel – he was it.

Throughout his life, Larry was never without a faithful dog.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie; children Jill (Vincent) Evje of Leonard; Ryan (Gwen) Ravenhorst of Racine; grandchildren Burkley and Greta Ravenhorst and Carter and Abigayle Hutchinson; brother Greg (Carol) Ravenhorst of Walker and sister Gail (former husband Pete) DeBoer of Hackensack; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arent John and Louella Ravenhorst; paternal aunts and uncles Gert (Doug) Peak, Alice (Harko) DeBoer and Gerrit (Evelyn) Ravenhorst; maternal uncles Lyman (Effie) Nelson and John (Virginia) Nelson.

Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral Home of Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)