Larry Ray Olson, 75 of Albert Lea, Minnesota passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service with Military Rites will be held at 1:00, Friday, June 16, 2023 at Bayview Funeral Home. Visitation will be held, 11:00-1:00, 2 hours prior to the service.

Larry was born on July 27, 1947 to Lewis and Bernice (Knutson) Olson in Albert Lea. He was a twin to Linda and was 1 of 15 children. Larry attended Albert Lea High School. In 1965, he met the love of his life Lanette Schewe. In August of 1967 he was drafted into the United States Army. After Basic Training, Larry and Lanette were married Friday, October 13th, 1967 at Central Freeborn Lutheran Church. Larry was deployed and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as a Mechanic. Larry attained the Rank of Specialist 5th Class and received a Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, 1st Class Gunner, Rifle Marksmen and The Army Commendation Medal. He was Honorably discharged in August 1969. He continued his Military Service in the National Guard until 1973. Following his Military Service, he worked at Wilson’s/Farmstead Foods in many areas, was a Welder, Maintenance/Houseman by trade for many years. He also worked for VASCO and Safe Air Repair until his retirement.

Larry was so proud of his family. Spending time telling stories (lots of stories), listening to music, time spent with his siblings he always looked forward to. He loved taking his girls cross country in the big brown bus. We always made a statement… “Ya know those Olsons from Minnesota”. Larry and Lanette also, enjoyed many years of houseboating on the Mississippi River and Wintering in Texas. They have made so many wonderful friends along the way. In most recent years, he has been able to spend time up at Indian Lake, where he loved watching his grandchildren grow. He loved his sweet puppy Sammy, those 2 were quite a pair.

Larry was a very loving, giving and kind person. He could do anything, rebuild a car, a house… you name it. He always was there for you and always the life of the party. If you were lucky enough to know him, you had a friend for life. He was a true patriot and loved his country.

Left to continue and carry on his “true stories” are, his loving wife of 55 years, Lanette. Daughter Carla (Eric) Knutson, their children Cole and Emmett. Daughter Angie (Travis) Reichl, their children Rachel (Corey Petersen) great-grandsons, Braxten and Oliver. Caden (Laynee Behrends). Daughter Christine (Mat) Johnson, their children Lauren, Luke and Brynn. Siblings Robert (Regis) Olson, Roger (Marlene) Olson, Darleen Krause, Lew Olson, Patty (Butch) Hintz and Susan (John) Robinette. Brothers and sisters-in-law, Norbert Studelska, Lorraine (Ron Radke) Schewe, Linda (Lanny) Bergeson, Howie (Julie) Schewe, Rod (Vicky) Schewe, Lyndon (Cindy) Schewe, along with so many special nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his Parents Lewis and Bernice Olson. Siblings, Elaine, Beverly, Harriet, Kathleen, Karen, Joan, Richard, Linda and mother-in-law Harriet Wittmer.

Blessed be his memory…