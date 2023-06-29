LaVonne Emmons, former resident of Emmons, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, June 26, in Rushford, Minnesota, where she had been living at the Bremmer Suites Assisted Living Center since 2018. Although missing her many friends in Emmons, her attendance at Emmons Lutheran Church, her garden and yard, and all the kind merchants in town, she developed wonderful friendships with other seniors and even played her donated piano for birthdays and special events.

LaVonne, called “Bonnie”, grew up on a farm in the Klemme, Iowa, area. She attended Waldorf College, where she met her husband, Henry “Babe” Emmons. She graduated from St. Olaf College with a teaching degree in English and speech and taught in Iowa schools.

LaVonne was a gifted soprano, singing with the Waldorf Choir and smaller ensembles as well as doing solo work. She appeared in recitals, concerts, on radio, as well as numerous church and community events.

After Henry’s discharge from the army, the couple moved to Emmons where he was a partner with his brother Eskel in The Emmons Bros. Garage, which provided Mobil products and also sold new Chevrolets and used cars. Henry died in 1952 from military-related causes, just two months before their youngest son was born.

After moving to Emmons, LaVonne became active with the Emmons Lutheran Church as a Sunday School teacher and music director. She joined the Emmons Civic Improvement Club in 1947 and remained an honorary member, being recognized at age 100 by the club and providing a video interview of her many memories.

LaVonne was a devoted single mother of four children: Sonja, Leon, William, and Gregory. She was faced with the trememdous burden of taking care of her four children and her son, William, who was a special needs child. She took an active part in their school activities, particularly the Band Boosters, and took the kids on many special vacations and to sporting events, including being one of the first tailgaters at a Twins game, of which a video has been shown on the Twins’ History of Fans.

As her four children grew and became more independent, LaVonne returned to teaching in the Albert Lea Public School System. She taught Language Arts in the resource rooms of Brookside (where she began the Pupil-Teacher Program) and the high school. She taught for over 20 years and retired with many students keeping in touch with her.

LaVonne was an avid Twins, NASCAR, and Vikings fan. On her 80th birthday, her family gathered in Las Vegas and watched her take two laps around the track at the Las Vegas Speedway. Her only complaint about that event was that she wasn’t allowed to drive! For her 84th birthday, Leon arranged for her to be on the Vikings Metrodome field wearing her #84 jersey and meeting #84, Randy Moss.

On her one hundredth birthday, her chidren, grandchildren, and great grandchildren from Minnesota, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, North Carolina, and California spent a weekend celebrating with her and other family members and friends in Rushford. Of course, her menu included lefse and a group song of the Emmons High School fight song.

For her 101st birthday, friends and family sent her Dalmatians, and she collected more than one hundred and one. She kept many in her apartment but donated the surplus to the Mayo Clinic childrens department.

She enjoyed activities at her assisted living facility, never said “no” to a short day trip, read many library books, used her computer for emails and news, and always treasured visits from family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Sonja Cook, Leon Emmons and his wife Sherry, Bill Emmons, and Greg Emmons and his wife Kathy; grandchildren, Tracy (Kim) Cook, Terry Cook, Lester (Kari) Mitchell, Shawn (Pamela) Emmons, Jenny Emmons, Greg (Danielle) Emmons, Amanda Emmons, and Rachel (Bill) Burke; great grandchildren, Lauren Koch, Shae Mitchell, Jada Mitchell, Henry Emmons, Laura Emmons, Tyler Emmons, Addison Emmons, Alex Emmons, Makayla Walker, and Skylar Burke; and her sister’s daughter and niece, Margaret Sasse.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Duane Cook; a granddaughter, Rev. Leah Cook McDowell; a sister, Iris Lafavre; and a nephew, Jerry Lafavre.

LaVonne was an inspiration to all, and her life will impact family and friends forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Emmons Lutheran Church with burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery.