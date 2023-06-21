Letter: Festival hosted in part by Legion Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

As a person who has given many years in the interest of our American Heritage, I am very disturbed to learn that our local American Legion sponsored and hosted activities displayed in our beautiful town on Saturday.

The activities displayed had nothing to build up appreciation for our nation or help our children learn ways to learn the history of our wonderful U.S.A.

Sadly, our so-called governor is forcing this down the throats of every citizen in Minnesota. This is called propaganda and brain-washing, as well as being immorally wrong. We did not need this in our beautiful city.

Email newsletter signup

The first American Legion Magazine published in 1919 was published to keep us aware how necessary it is to educate our citizens, mentor our youth and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.

From the American Legion Magazine: For God and country and traditional American values; strong national security; adequate and compassionate care for veterans, their widows, and orphans; community service; and the wholesome development of our nation’s youth.

Mission and preamble of the American Legion Auxiliary: In the spirit of service not self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and country, we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.

Sadly, I am disappointed that the pride festival was sponsored at our local American Legion post. I am humbly asking that local leaders will consider the sacrifice that many in our area have given to the betterment of our nation’s Constitution and our wonderful state and country.

Carroll Hanson

Albert Lea