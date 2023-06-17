Letter: Happy Pride Month, Minnesota Published 8:30 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

I am proud of our state and the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party for passing pro LGBTQ legislation this session.

Thank you to the DFL majority for passing a ban on conversion therapy for minors and vulnerable adults. This ban prohibits mental health professionals from providing therapy aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and is in line with statements and recommendations by the American Psychological Association and UN Human Rights Office.

Thank you to the DFL majority for passing the bill protecting gender affirming care, effectively making Minnesota a trans refuge state. Leading medical groups, such as American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association, American Psychological Association, recognize the medical necessity and endorse such treatments.

Email newsletter signup

In signing the bills, Gov. Walz said, “It’s done. Minnesota says welcome to a state that values who you are and protects you for who you are.”

Thank you Gov. Walz and the rest of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party for finding value in everyone.

Happy Pride Month!

Angie Hanson

Albert Lea