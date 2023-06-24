Letter: Military served so all in country can have freedoms Published 8:30 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

As a veteran of 16 years, I would like to thank the Albert Lea American Legion Post 56 and others for their sponsoring of the recent Pride Festival held in Albert Lea.

Why the American Legion was singled out in a recent letter to the editor is my reason for responding. I joined the military for a couple of reasons. Streater was on strike, I needed a path to a college education, my relatives had served and I looked forward to the adventure of serving my country. It was peace time — I was not drafted, I volunteered.

I was not one who just read about American heritage; I lived it and served it for a brief period, as my younger brother did (U.S.N.A. graduate who became a U.S.M.C. officer). During my enlistment I met many military people from around the U.S. and the world and served with many who were afraid to let others know they were gay or a lesbian. The community had not grown to be the all-inclusive community they are now. One of my best friends, a gay doctor (U.S.N. captain) became our daughter’s Godfather. Many of them became friends of mine and their “orientation” did not make them any less of a friend, or a military member who I could rely on, or compromise any mission I was ever on. I depended on them as they depended on me. We were “brothers and sisters” of the military. We all did our jobs, to give people the right to have the freedoms we have in our country. One of those freedoms is to let others live their lives free of harassment when choosing a way of life and/or partner to share that life with.

I thank you civilians and fellow veterans who paid tax dollars in supporting myself and all the other people who serve and have served in the military. Our military has always served the people of our country to have the freedoms we have. The celebrating of one’s freedoms is just another part of our great country’s constitutional rights as a citizen. “Judge not, that you be not judged” as it is written in Biblical scripture.

Dennis E Kihlstadius

ALHS Class of 73

Bemidji