Letter: Thanks for action to keep country from defaulting on debts Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

I am much relieved that the House of Representatives has voted to raise the debt limit which saved our country from defaulting on its debts for the first time.

Numerous economic experts predicted a default would have terrible consequences for our country’s economy and its standing in the world. All of our Democratic congresspeople voted for it except Angie Craig, who was in surgery that day, and said she would have voted for it. Two Republicans did not. One was our own Congressman Brad Finstad. In a statement he said, “Unfortunately, for me, the deal outlined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act doesn’t go far enough to address the key drivers of our national debt and falls short of the necessary reforms to fix a broken Washington.”

According to experts, the key drivers of our national debt are defense spending, Social Security and Medicare. Would the Congressman please tell me in which of these areas he is willing to cut and by how much.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea