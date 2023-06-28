Letter: There is no room for anti-Christian prejudice Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A recent pride event was held in Albert Lea and was promoted by the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. A representative of a national drag queen group calling itself the “Nuns of Perpetual Indulgence” participated in this event and was interviewed by the local media. A search of their own website exposes this blasphemous organization for who and what they are all about. For the sake of raising money for LGBTQ+ causes, they impersonate nuns and use religious imagery and sexualized performances to promote their cause.

The hate and vulgarity displayed by this particular group toward Christianity has been demonstrated in pride events and at parades for years. Their irreverent actions and expressions in regard to all things sacred are well documented. Their blasphemous mockery of religious nuns and sisters is especially hurtful when you consider the way in which these women of deep faith have poured out their entire lives in service to the poor, sick, suffering, dying and forgotten members of society.

While many of the attendees didn’t necessarily support this group, I think that the Albert Lea CVB was not acting in the best interests of the community by giving them a platform. This is a group that participates in the last acceptable form of prejudice in America — namely, anti-Christianity and anti-Catholicism in particular. There should be no place for that in our society.

Scott Bute

Alden