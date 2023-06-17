Library summer events underway with more fun slated for children Published 9:00 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

The Albert Lea Public Library has many interesting events scheduled for next week.

The Storytime programs are up and running through July 18 in the Children’s Library.

Two different time slots are offered: a morning session on Mondays and Tuesdays that begins at 10 a.m. and a nighttime Storytime on Tuesday evenings that commences at 6:30 p.m.

Each Storytime lasts for a half hour and features reading, singing and movement.

Other regular children’s activities will also take place. On Tuesday at 2 p.m., Science Blast will begin, offering children the chance to create science experiments and enhance their knowledge. At 10 a.m. Wednesday is the Art Zone activity, which encourages children to tap into their creative sides through the use of different art mediums.

Music & Movement will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, featuring a combination of stories, songs and dancing.

On Tuesday, the Choose Your Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. This book club meets on the third Tuesday of every month and is a casual environment for members to talk about books that they have recently read or are currently reading with other fellow readers.

The Albert Lea Public Library will host a RAD Zoo event Thursday in the Children’s Library. RAD, an acronym for reptile and amphibian discovery, is based out of Medford and visits the library each summer.

Showtimes are set for both 2 and 3 p.m., and spectators can expect to see various animals, including snakes, turtles, lizards, crocodiles and other amphibians and reptiles.