Lorraine Anderson

Lorraine Adele Anderson formerly of rural Glenville, age 96, died on June 25, 2023 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 3rd at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home at 10am with visitation held an hour prior. Pastor Eileen Woyen will be officiating.

Lorraine was born on August 13, 1926 to Alvin & Palma (Loken) Thompson in New Richland. She attended New Richland High School graduating in 1944.

Lorraine married Richard Anderson on August 8, 1969 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. They bought an 80 acre farm 1.5 miles west of Richard’s home place and lived there until health problems forced them to move to Albert Lea in 2013.

Lorraine worked as a receptionist and switchboard operator at the Albert Lea Medical Center for 27 years.

Her hobbies included knitting, riding motorcycle with Richard, and riding around in their Model A automobile. Lorraine loved to knit. She knitted countless pairs of mittens, caps and afghans. The mittens were given to several of the schools in the area for children to use. The afghans were given to most of her family and friends as gifts.

She is survived by her son Stephen (Kim) Storvick of Glenville; grandchildren Jamie (Jo Dillavou) Schwemmler and their children Hannah (Miles), Adrien, Ela & Ben; Jason Schwemmler; Brandi Christenson; Levi & Lauren Christenson and their children Oliver, Felix and Calvin; son-in-law Jerry Schwemmler; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; her parents; daughter Cynthia Schwemmler; grandson Adam Christenson; sister & brother-in-law Gerry & Ray Seaton; brothers Daryl Thompson and Everett (Blanchard) Thompson.

Memorials to Youth For Christ are preferred in lieu of flowers.