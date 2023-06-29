Mark Seedorf

Mark Steven Seedorf, age 74, died on Monday, June 26 at Three Links Reflections in Northfield, MN. Memorial Services will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2 PM with Rev. Dr. Matthew J. Marohl and Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at Good Shepherd (1:00-2:00PM). Interment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. **The family requests memorials to InterFaith Care Givers, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Wells, or Brighton Hospice (4500 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN 555416). Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Mark was born at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, Minnesota on August 23, 1948 to Dorothy (Janzig) and Herold Seedorf. They lived on the family farm near Walters, Minnesota until his middle school years. The farm always held a place in his heart and to him it was home.

The family moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota where he graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1966. He was drafted into the army in 1968 and served in Vietnam. He participated in the Battle of Angel Wings on March 8 and 9, 1969 in Vietnam.

Mark married Julie Young on November 21, 1970. To this union three children were born; Matthew, Ryan and Katherine. He started working for Giese Drainage when he was 14 years old, continuing on after he returned from the service. It was a job despite the hard work, that he enjoyed the most out of all of his careers. He worked at Wells Prestress, People’s Natural Gas, Thrivent and finished out his working career with his own business, The Handiest Man along with becoming a certified home inspector. He was handy with whatever he tried.

Mark loved God, his country and his family fiercely. In his spare time, you would find him on the golf course and in his earlier years at the bowling alley looking for that hole in one or that perfect bowling game. He also added acting to his hobbies, acting in Heidi and Peter Pan at the Albert Lea Community Theater and taking part in productions in his home town. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church serving as Sunday School Teacher, Youth chaperone and the Church Council also serving as President twice. He was also a member of the Wells Lions for a time and his Promise Keepers church group. While living in New Richland he served on the City Council and the New Richland Care Center Board

He loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids and was the best caretaker when his grandchildren were sick. Cooking was also a hobby and he liked to try new recipes he made up. The best one being his jalapeno cheese meat loaf and voted the worst one by his family, peanut butter eggs.

He is survived by his wife Julie of Northfield, MN; his children and grandchildren: Matthew Seedorf, Maggie and Jake and their mother Joan of Shakopee, MN, Ryan Seedorf, Dallon and Brady of Ankeny, IA, and Katie (Norbert Fick) of Northfield; sister, Faye (Lyle) Baseman of Ely, MN; brother, Gene (Doris) Seedorf of Backus, MN; sister-in-law: Sue Seedorf; along with many nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dorothy and Herold Seedorf; sister’s: June (Phil) Harrison, Audrey (Marvin) Giese. Brother Evan Seedorf; nephew Mark Harrison; mother-in-law and father-in law, Petronella and Jesse Young.