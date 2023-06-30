Marlin Dean Ugland, age 90, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formally of Albert Lea, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023. Marlin was born on January 5, 1933 in Lake Mill, Iowa to Nels Ugland and Clara (Larson) Ugland. He was the oldest of five children. Growing up in Iowa he loved riding horses, riding motorcycles and fixing things.

After graduating from Emmons High School in 1952, he served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956 and performed as a tail gunner. After the Air Force he worked at a variety of jobs and raised two children, Mitchell and Kurt. He was employed at Streaters in Albert Lea for 33 years where he designed shelving. On December 31, 1988 he married his sweetheart, Myrth Akkerman and they stayed together for 34 years. After retirement he spent his time maintaining their home and repairing watches.

Marlin is survived by his wife, Myrth; son, Mitchell (Alaina) Ugland of McKinney TX and step-daughter, Kathy (Joel) Kane of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Karen Finlayson of NE; grandchildren, Cally (Donavon) Skinner of Clarks Grove, MN, Kate (Robert) Onstead of Frisco, TX, Carolyn Ugland and William Ugland of McKinney TX, Leigha (Steve) Lesniewicz of Springs Grove, IL, David Huff of MN, Ryan (Helene) Kane of Thornton, CO, and Tyler Kane of Colorado Springs, CO; 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Marlin is preceded in passing by his parents, Nels and Clara; siblings, Norman, Leslie, and Donna; son Kurt Ugland and step-son, David Huff.

Graveside services will be help at a later date in Titonka, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brian Eckhart, Frontier, P.O. Box 60730, Phoenix, AZ 85082; Jason Patton, Life Builders International, P.O. Box 90645, Sioux Falls, SD 57109 or Health One Hospice, Colorado Springs, CO.