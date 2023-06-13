Martin Yttervold Jr

Martin (Marty) Ole Yttrevold Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on June 8th, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Marty was born on January 9, 1951, in Albert Lea to Martin Ole Yttrevold Sr. and Elizabeth Marie (Range) Yttrevold. Marty grew up in rural Hayward, MN and attended Albert Lea Schools and was a graduate of 1969. A proud Marine Veteran, Marty devoted himself to serving his country and enrolled in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton Base in Oceanside, California. He then transferred to Norfork, Virginia Marine Base where he completed his service. Marty returned to his hometown of Albert Lea. He then started working for Queens Stoves and after leaving there he worked for Freeborn Foods for many years until his retirement.

In 1982 he met Deb Stauch (his babycakes) on Halloween in 1984. He was blessed with his only child Jennafer Marie. Marty finally popped the question and married “his babycakes” on December 20, 1988. The day after her birthday, because if you know Marty his thinking was “I only have to buy you one gift – Happy Birthday, Happy Anniversary, and Merry Christmas.

In addition to his dedication to work, Martin had many hobbies and interests that he loved to pursue in his spare time. He had a passion for playing pool, riding motorcycles, and spending time outdoors. He was also an avid fan of the Vikings, Gunsmoke, Wheel of Fortune, and Nascar. Marty was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for over 25 years. In the last few years, Marty and Deb really enjoyed their travels to Arizona.

He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as a no-nonsense man with a heart of gold who wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. His legacy is one of hard work, tenacity, and love for those around him.

Marty is survived by his loving wife Deb (“babycakes”) of 41 years; daughter Jennafer Marie and her three children Kennidee, Kamora, and Christopher II; step-daughters April (Troy) Habana and their children Kadie and Kasey, Tara (Tony) Yokiel and their children Taylor, Cody, Allie and Blayze, step-son Martin Modderman, Jr. and his children Maddie, Marty III, Chayton and Cashton, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; siblings Louise Lyngaas, Judy Yttrevold, Betty (Mike) Volger; sister-in-law Pam (Ron) Buchler; and nieces and nephews Scott, Shawn, Teresa, and Janelle.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents Martin Ole Yttrevold Sr. and Elizabeth Marie (Range) Yttrevold; infant brother Robert; father and mother-in-law James and Eleanor Stauch Sr.; brother-in-law James Stauch Jr.; and nephew Oliver.

Marty is going to be missed by all the many friends he has met through the years. May you rest in peace my dear Marty. I love you. Your Babycakes.