Mathilda “Tillie” Frances

Mathilda Agnes “Tillie” Frances, 82 passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Home in Albert Lea, MN. The Funeral Service will be held at 2pm Saturday, June 17th at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, June 16th at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service on Saturday. Elder Elwood M. Porter II will be officiating.

Mathilda was born on November 26, 1940 to John and Regina Berhorst on the family farm outside of Elsberry, MO. Tillie went to school in LaGrange, MO. On October 1, 1966 she married Thomas Francis in Palmyra, MO. Tillie was known for her love of books, frequently buying stacks of books from the library, she also loved to watch movies, and do puzzles. If there was one thing you could count on though, was finding Tillie at the Casino playing slots or bingo.

Mathilda is survived in death by her children James (Sally) Raleigh from Rochester, Carol (Mike) Thistlethwaite of Albert Lea, Brenda (Rodney) Pollard of Albert Lea, and Dennis Raleigh of Hayward, MN. Brothers Fred (Sharon) Berhorst from Quincy, Il, and Lee (Nadine) Berhorst of Canton, MO. Sister-in-laws Marie Berhorst of Williamstown, MO, and Donna Berhorst of Canton, MO. Grandchildren Jamie Raleigh, Jacob (Mindi) Raleigh, Chad Raleigh, Steven Thistlethwaite, Sandy Massey, Regina (Dan) Van Kampen, Katie (Tom) Marlin, and Sarah Pederson. Great Grandchildren Tarren Weise, Abigail Eklund, Jared Hall, Sarah Massey, Isaac Van Kampen, Kira Marlin, Julia Marlin, Landon Raleigh, Harlee Raleigh, Logan Raleigh, and Jayden Raleigh. Many nieces and nephews as well.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Francis; parents John and Regina Berhorst. Grandson Michael Thistlethwaite jr.; great grandson Caleb Massey; granddaughter Alice Mae Johnson; Brothers and sister-in-laws Frank (Betty) Berhorst, Steven (Arlene) Berhorst, Edward Berhorst, and Theodore Berhorst.