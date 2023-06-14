Meet the ALHS Hall of Fame inductee: Bob Hatch Published 8:40 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Class of 1966

My family members and what I’m doing now: Sue Woolsey (wife); I’m currently retired as professor emeritus, Department of History, University of Florida

ALHS sports played: Wrestling, grade school through 1966; university wrestling: U of Wisconsin; 1966-1969; varsity: Major ‘W’ letter winner.

Email newsletter signup

Favorite ALHS sports memory: 1966: Albert Lea team winning everything for Albert Lea in wrestling – 1966: Big 9 Conference; District; Region; State Tournament; State Dual Meet Championship; Hatch named Most Valuable Wrestler and also Who’s Who In Sports ALHS 1965-1966.

Favorite memory outside of ALHS sports: Lecturing at the Royal Society of London.

The most influential person in my athletic career: Coach Paul Ehrhard

Something most people don’t know about me: I enjoy growing succulent plants; cooking; woodworking; British sports cars — and teaching!

My advice for young athletes is: Work hard; never quit; always support your teammates; never forget to thank your parents, teachers and coaches.

The 2023 Albert Lea High School Athletic Hall of Fame Reception is July 28, starting at 5 p.m. Forms can be picked up at the downtown CVB office. Or go online to https://aledfoundation.org and then search the “Alumni/Educators” tab at the top. Since 2010, this event has been a fundraiser with all of the proceeds used to help reduce the cost of athletic participation for local student athletes.