Meet the ALHS Hall of Fame inductee: Chad Adams Published 8:51 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Class of 1989

My family members and what I’m doing now: Amy, wife; Nolan (11), and Connor (5). Love spending time with family and supporting our kids’ loves, which are hockey, lacrosse and gas dirt biking. I have been in medical sales for 22 years and formed a medical distribution business 14 years ago.

ALHS sports played: Golf, hockey, soccer

Favorite ALHS sports memory: Winning the state golf tournament at Bunker Hill and beating Lumpy by five shots. Also the lifelong friendships I formed playing ALHS sports.

Favorite memory outside of ALHS sports: Marrying my wife Amy, birth of our sons, playing college hockey at Eau Claire

The most influential person in my athletic career: My parents, Terry and Mary, who supported me and my ambitions throughout high school and beyond. Thank you!

Something most people don’t know about me: I have completed multiple marathons and triathlons along with two Full Ironmans. Also, I am doing my third and final Full Ironman WI in 2024.

My advice for young athletes is: All sports take commitment and dedication to achieve the goals you have for yourself. But most importantly have fun playing the sports you love.

The 2023 Albert Lea High School Athletic Hall of Fame Reception is July 28, starting at 5 p.m. Forms can be picked up at the downtown CVB office. Or go online to https://aledfoundation.org and then search the “Alumni/Educators” tab at the top. Since 2010, this event has been a fundraiser with all of the proceeds used to help reduce the cost of athletic participation for local student athletes.