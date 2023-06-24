Meet the ALHS Hall of Fame inductee: Robbi (Vander Waal) Woodside Published 8:52 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Class of 1984

My family members and what I’m doing now: Husband, Paul Woodside; son, Ben (Amanda) Woodside and grandkids Genevieve, 4, and Declan, 2 1/2; daughter, Bryn (Quinn) Irey. I was a dental hygienist for 32 years, and when my husband retired from teaching in the Albert Lea school district, we decided to move to Fargo to be closer to family. I changed careers and now manage my son’s convenience stores.

ALHS sports played: Volleyball, basketball and track

Favorite ALHS sports memory: My favorite memory has to be playing volleyball our senior year in the state tournament. That was a goal our team had since we were sophomores.

Favorite memory outside of ALHS sports: All of my high school memories include my teammates. We were teammates on the court and friends off the court. We do still laugh at when we toilet papered the coach’s house and had to hide in the cornfield because someone had called the cops.

The most influential person in my athletic career: My parents as they always encouraged me to set goals, be a leader and work hard to try and achieve the goals. My coaches, Lois Fagerquist, Margo Wayne and Dick Nielsen, were amazing. They all not only coached for the sport but helped shape their players as individuals.

Something most people don’t know about me: I have run 23 marathons, three of which were the Boston Marathon.

My advice for young athletes is: Live your dreams!

The 2023 Albert Lea High School Athletic Hall of Fame Reception is July 28, starting at 5 p.m. Forms can be picked up at the downtown CVB office. Or go online to https://aledfoundation.org and then search the “Alumni/Educators” tab at the top. Since 2010, this event has been a fundraiser with all of the proceeds used to help reduce the cost of athletic participation for local student athletes.