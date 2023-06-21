Meet the ALHS Hall of Fame inductee: Roy Nystrom Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Roy Nystrom was the Albert Lea High School hockey coach from 1973 to 2017. His 705 total career coaching wins rank him as third highest in the nation. He has already been enshrined in the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association and Minnesota State High School League Coaches Hall of Fame.

My family members and what I’m doing now: My wife, Jan, and I have been married for 57 years. My son, David, lives in Albert Lea, and daughter, Stefanie, lives in Lakeville and has three kids — Ben, Riley and Haley. I’m enjoying retirement and stay busy with golfing, exercise and time with family.

Favorite ALHS coaching memory/memories: We went to the state hockey tournament three times, and won three Big Nine hockey titles. It was a thrill to watch Jonny Breuer win the Herb Brooks Award. It was great to coach with my son, David, for 25 years (Albert Lea’s second-leading goal-scorer in history) and watch him win the Minnesota State High School League Assistant Coach of the Year. My daughter, Stefanie, was a cheerleader for the program, and wife, Jan, was always there to support and encourage me over the years.

Favorite memory outside of ALHS sports: I really enjoyed teaching the special education students and helping them develop. I made many lifelong friends from working in the school district for so many years. Basketball Coach Orrie Jirele joined the district about the same time as me, and we became instant friends since we were both “just a little competitive.”

The most influential person in my athletic/coaching career: I was fortunate enough to play for three coaches who are now in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame: Cliff Thompson; Johnny Matchefts, a 1956 U.S. Olympian; and John Mariucci.

Something most people don’t know about me: I beat Coach Orrie Jirele in a free-throw contest and never let him hear the end of it. At the U of M, I played with Doug Woog and Lou Nanne. I also played baseball at the U of M until needing to narrow it down to one sport (hockey won).

My advice for young athletes is: Work hard and don’t ever give up! I would always tell my players, “Come on boys, time to pull up the boot straps and go to work.”

The 2023 Albert Lea High School Athletic Hall of Fame Reception is July 28, starting at 5 p.m. Forms can be picked up at the downtown CVB office. Or go online to https://aledfoundation.org and then search the “Alumni/Educators” tab at the top. Since 2010, this event has been a fundraiser with all of the proceeds used to help reduce the cost of athletic participation for local student athletes.