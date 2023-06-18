MINUTES 5.15.23 Published 8:09 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Summary of School

Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Angie Hoffman, Bruce Olson, Gary Schindler. School Board members absent: Davy Villarreal.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 5-0 (Nelson absent at time of vote).

2. Motion to approve consent agenda. Motion carried 4-0 (Nelson absent at time of vote) (Klatt abstained).

3. Reports presented by Superintendent Wagner, Board members Olson, Schindler, Klatt, Skaar, Nelson, and Hoffman.

4. Motion to approve resolution to enter into solar contract with iDeal Energies. Motion carried 6-0.

5. Motion to approve resolution relating to the termination and non-renewal of the teaching contract of probationary teachers. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourned at 5:29 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 17, 2023

MINUTES 5.15.23