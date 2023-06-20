Nancy Lynn Lahs, age 55, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on June 17, 2023 at her home, with her husband at her side. Nancy was born on April 23, 1968 in Albert Lea, MN to Lester and Lois (Katzung) Anderson. She attended Albert Lea schools, graduating in 1986. Following her graduation she attended and graduated from Riverland College in Albert Lea, MN. Throughout her career she worked at Austin Medical Center, Federated Insurance, The Baby Place at Naeve Hospital, and most recently at St. John’s Lutheran Community; creating bonds with many coworkers and people she cared for throughout the years.

Larry Lahs proposed to Nancy during a MN Vikings vs. New York Giants game, just as Mewelde Moore scored a touchdown for the Vikings; two touchdowns were scored that day as Nancy said, yes, and they were wed on May 20, 2006 at Salem Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. They continued to make Albert Lea their home, together, raising Nancy’s daughter, Tara. Their home was a gathering space and Nancy was “Mom” to many of Tara’s friends, also.

With a love for music, Nancy was involved in many musicals held at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center and the Lighthouse Theater in Albert Lea; The sound of Music, The Church Basement Ladies, and Oliver, to name a few. She and Larry also loved to sing karaoke and could often be found singing their favorite tunes at the Eagles Club or American Legion. Nancy was a wonderful cook and always cooked big batches to share with others. She could often be found watching cooking shows on TV and jotting down the recipe to try it out. Nancy was often known as the “unofficial hostess” as she would always welcome you with a smile and talk with everyone she knew and met; her smile would light up any room she entered. She was a devout Christian and member of Salem Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN.

Nancy was a passionate woman who loved deeply, was a great listener, was devoted to her work, and took amazing care of those surrounding her. Her bright smile, warm hugs, jokes, stories, and caring heart will be missed by all those who loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry of 17 years; daughters, Tara (John Bates) Madson and “Baby Girl” Anderson who she gave up for adoption in 1987; grandson, James Bates; parents, Lester and Lois Anderson; brother, Doug (Scott Eastman) Anderson; parents-in-law, Larry and Mary Lahs; sisters-in-law, Laura (Ken) Delano and Linda Meza; grandpup, Riley; her loving companion pup, Roxie; along with several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Melvin and Maleta Katzung and Gerhard and Bernice Anderson; and brother, Bradley Anderson in 1998.

A memorial service will be held on June 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Mark Boorsma will officiate. Nancy’s family will greet guests at a visitation one and a half hours prior to the service at the church.

In honor of Nancy’s memory, her family requests that guests wear her favorite color, green.