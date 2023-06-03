One sent to hospital with gunshot wound in Austin, Albert Lea suspect arrested

One individual was sent to the hospital Saturday morning after suffering injuries from a gunshot wound. A suspect has since been arrested.

Law enforcement were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue NW at around 10:20 a.m. on a report of a firearms complaint, according to Austin Police Chief David McKichan in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Once on scene, officers discovered a male victim had been shot and provided aid until Mayo Ambulance and the Austin Fire Department arrived on the scene. He was later transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

The victim’s current condition remains unknown.

An Austin Police Department detective at the scene Saturday morning indicated that police had been looking for known people of interest related to the case.

In his statement McKichan said that a suspect, 34-year-old Denroy Ashan Jeffers, of Albert Lea, was taken into custody in connection to the case.

McKichan said that the case remains under investigation with assistance from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our agency believes this to be an isolated domestic event with no ongoing danger to the public,” McKichan said in the statement.

According to the detective at the scene, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had been alerted to the shooting. It was unknown at the time whether the BCA would investigate, however.