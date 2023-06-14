Opening day completed in state boys’ tournament

Published 6:29 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea senior Drew Teeter chips himself out of a bunker onto the green Tuesday during the state tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. The tournament continues with a full 18 holes on Wednesday. The scores combined will decide the winner. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh

After Day 1 of the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League Boys Golf Tournament, Albert Lea’s Drew Teeter is tied for 36th place after shooting a 7 over par, 79, at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Last year Drew shot a 79 on Day 1 and in 2021, in his first trip to the state tournament, he posted an 80 on Day 1 of the tournament.

Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park is leading the tournament with a first round score of 66 (-6). Drew tees off at 12:16 as he heads into Day 2 of the tournament.

