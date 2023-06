Part of Clark Street closed Thursday for water line repairs Published 8:42 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Clark Street from Elizabeth Avenue to Lake Avenue will be closed to traffic on Thursday while the Albert Lea Utilities Department repairs a water service line.

Traffic will still be able to access City Hall and some nearby businesses.

However, southbound traffic on Bridge Avenue will need to exit at Fountain Street and eastbound traffic on Clark Street will need to take Newton Avenue.