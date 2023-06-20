Patricia Matson

Patricia “Pat” Matson, 76, of Albert Lea, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

The family will host a graveside service at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery, with Chaplain Don Malinsky officiating. The family will then receive friends at a luncheon to be held from 12:00PM- 2:00PM at Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill, 1002 S Broadway Ave in Albert Lea.

Born on May 1, 1947 in Albert Lea, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Beverly (Flatt) Spilde. On May 29, 1971, Pat was united in marriage to Quentin Matson in Hayward, MN. Together the couple raised three children: Justin, Amber, and Roy.

Pat worked as a Food Service Assistant for Albert Lea School District for more than 20 years. This role allowed her to see her grandchildren in the cafeteria every day, which she cherished. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, family camping with the Jorgenson’s, and fishing trips up north with her Aunt Sara. Pat also enjoyed working at Cheers Liquor, bowling league, Wednesday girls’ day, and listening to Elvis.

Known for her kindness and generosity, Pat’s door was always open and she welcomed all into her home. Pat’s devotion to her family was beyond measure and she will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish Pat’s memory are her children, Justin (Jamie) Matson, Amber (Jeremy Jenson) Matson, and Roy Matson; grandchildren, Mariah (Jamerro), Brittney (Dylan), Jake, Kayden, Joey, and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Laylah, Trayjen, and Alahni; siblings, Linda (Pedro) Montalvo and Bruce Spilde; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

The Matson family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice, Rhonda Cerny, Jamie Matson, Brandi Pross, Linda Montalvo, Jane Stire, and Brittney and Mariah Leach for the wonderful care and comfort provided to Pat.