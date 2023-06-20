Patricia “Pembie” Erickson

Patricia “Pembie” Buckman Erickson passed away at her home at St. John’s Water’s Edge on Monday, June 19, 2023, of leukemia.

Pembie was born September 5, 1945, in Mpls., Minn., to Philip and Mariam (Eriksen) Buckman. She grew up in Le Center where she graduated in the high school class of 1963. She graduated from Augsburg College in 1968 with a degree in art education.

On December 20, 1969, she married Joel Erickson at Le Center, Minn. She later went on to earn a Masters degree in Guidance Counseling from Illinois State University.

Pembie was a vivacious, creative spirit who employed a variety of materials to sculpt, carve, draw, paint and sew unique works of art. One of her specialties was hand-made cards for family and friends. She decorated her home like an art gallery and she loved the color red.

Pembie was also enthusiastic about tent camping, Bible studies, hospitality, staying in touch with classmates and spending time with her grandchildren.

Despite experiencing permanent, life-altering health complications in 2013, Pembie still remained active with her portable oxygen pack and mobility scooter or walker. She and Joel enjoyed many camping trips in their R-Pod. She was happiest in the midst of nature.

Pembie is survived by her husband Joel, daughter Natasha (Kevin) Land of Edina, son Jeshua (Jennifer) Erickson of Albert Lea, grandchildren Nathan (Coyla Horon, fiance), Rachel and Owen Land, and Axel and Trixie Erickson, sister Carolyn “Ti” (Michael) Nickerson of Tucson, Ariz., brother Tom (Jan) Buckman of Hager City, Wisc., brother-in-law Bruce Erickson of Albert Lea, sister-in-law Debby Grendahl of Vail, Ariz., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pembie was preceded in death by her parents Philip and Mariam Buckman, in-laws Berdine and Dorothy Erickson, and infant daughter Johanna Erickson.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea with Pastor Dean Smith officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge or Grace Lutheran Church preferred.