Pelican Breeze to offer special cruise on Albert Lea Lake for the Fourth

Published 2:47 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Submitted

The Pelican Breeze II cruise boat is offering a special July Fourth cruise on Albert Lea Lake. The cruise leaves Frank Hall Park at noon and returns at 1:30 p.m. Bring your lunch and choice of beverages. Adult beverages are acceptable.

The boat seats 55 and no reservations are required. Cost is $15 per person and $5 for kids 5 and under.

The Pelican Breeze II is in its 26th year and offers the public weekly Friday night cruises from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday cruises from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Private cruises are always available for parties, reunions, anniversaries, company events, etc.

Call Capt. Lucas Schuster at 507-383-7273 for reservations or questions.

