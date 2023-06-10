Registration open for archery camp Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

The Salvation Army Centershot Ministry Program is now accepting applications for its summer session. Applications may be picked up at 302 Court St. The program is open to the public children aged 7-17, and there is no cost to participate.

Centershot Ministry is divided into three sessions or “journeys”: learning to shoot, a Bible lesson, and craft and snack time.

“The journeys will take you beyond the basics of shooting a bow and arrow and will teach you how to live your lives in Christ and your daily living,” said Capt. Marie Lewis, officer of the Albert Lea Corps.

Email newsletter signup

At the end of the morning, each child will be sent home with a sack lunch.

The program will be held Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27, in the mornings from 10 a.m. to noon at 302 Court St. in Albert Lea. Enrollment is limited to 16 participants and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration deadline is July 17.

For more information, contact Lewis at 507-373-5710.