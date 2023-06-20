Robert Ackland, age 83, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 23 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Reverend Roger Fears will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Albert Lea American Legion and Albert Lea VFW.

Robert (Bob) Neil Ackland was born Feb 17th, 1940, in Albert Lea to Laila (Kaasa) and Neil Ackland. He was a twin to Richard (Dick) Ackland. Bob attended Albert Lea High School and graduated in 1959, and farmed with his family until he was drafted into the Army in 1961 and served until 1964 and returned to Minnesota. Bob spent his time in the service as Military Police.

Bob married Rose Marie Pollock in the fall of 1962 in Arlington, Virginia. Bob and Rose had 4 beautiful, hardworking children together; Laura, John, Michael, and Wendy. Bob was a “do-it-yourself” type of man who put his motto to the test as he built his first home in the Ackland Subdivision in 1969 on the westside of Pickeral Lake.

Bob enrolled in Lea College and graduated in 1973 with a History Teaching degree and a minor in Art. While he never used his degree professionally, his love of history, story-telling, and creating things didn’t end. In 1975, he designed and built Hickory Hills in Twin Lakes and a snowmobile lodge and to eventually become a campground. He sold this before it was completed and returned to building homes in Wildwood Country Estates. Bob enjoyed helping people with one-off, odd jobs that consisted of building additions, repairs of basements, purchasing of properties to update, and snow plowing. He worked many of these jobs alongside his two sons John and Mike.

He was involved for many years in Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a member of the choir, taught Sunday school, drove church bus, and enjoyed men’s bible study.

Bob enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and playing and coaching softball for men’s and women’s teams and playing in a men’s Volley League. He loved nightly summer volleyball games with the neighborhood at the Grandstrand’s home. He was also a part of the Albert Lea Barbershop Quartet for several years.

In 2001 Bob married Sharon Astrup Scott and together they enjoyed music. He especially liked Sharon’s musical voice. He and Sharon attended church at First Lutheran participating in choir together until her death in 2019. Bob continued to be a part of the choir and church council. He loved gardening even up until he was recently hospitalized. He had a unique sense of humor.

He is survived by daughters Laura Sternhagen and Wendy Ackland (Dan Leach), sons John (Cindy) and Michael Ackland; sister Barb Ochs (Dick); twin brother Richard Ackland (Peggy); grandchildren Derek Sternhagen (Anne), Samantha Register (Trever), Jillian Malepsy (Richard Brooks), Jazmine Hofbauer (Nik), Rhoni Larson (Naysh Huntington), Josiah Hedensten, Jonanthan Ackland, Haley Devenport, Starr Hanson, Lexi Hanson (Ackland), Sawyer and Asher Ackland; great-grandchildren Taysha Sternhagen, Kalia Register, Keegan Register, Drake Sternhagen, Ashton Sternhagen, Raegan Sternhagen, Kove Hofbauer, Kynzie Huntington, Ozzy W. Hofbauer, Ivory Davenport and Elaina Davenport.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sharon, parents Laila and Neil, and nieces Patty Ochs and Deb Ackland Sipple