School board approves final 2022-’23 budget Published 5:11 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Last year’s final school budget was virtually identical to a revised budget presented to board members earlier this spring, according to Jennifer Walsh, executive director of finance and operations. That led school board members to approve a final version of the 2022-23 budget on Tuesday, as well as approve a preliminary budget for the 2023-24 school year.

“Really very, very minor changes for the current year final budget,” Walsh said. “Those are primarily from amendments to a couple of our federal grants.”

There is just over $40,000 in additional revenue, with over $141,000 in expenditure increases.

In a revised budget presented earlier this spring, Walsh estimated the district would maintain a 12.4% fund balance, but she said the district would instead have a fund balance of under 12.3%. The district aims to keep 12% fund balance at all times.

Among the highlights related to the preliminary 2023-24 school year budget, the district projects a slightly lower enrollment.

“Most changes that we’re seeing in our enrollment are smaller incoming kindergarten classes than we have graduating senior classes,” she said.

Compensatory revenue is projected to increase by 1.8%, while the general education formula will increase 4%, which Walsh said was the largest increase since she started working in school finance. State aid will fund 44% of the special education cross-subsidy.

Regarding expenditures, Walsh estimated a lower than 3% health insurance premium increase.

“The very good news is we added, using our federal COVID funds — we added some really significant supports for our students,” she said. “We added resource specialists, social workers, counselors and what we’re able to do because of our increase in our compensatory funding, these are all allowable positions in compensatory. So we’re able to move all of the personnel who had been funded in our federal COVID funds out of that into compensatory.”

The district is still in negotiations with Albert Lea Bus Co.

In her general remarks regarding next year’s budget, Walsh said the state’s commitment to education was advantageous for the district so the district would be able to maintain good fiscal health.

A number of policies were also under review before the board ultimately approved changes.

Policy 601, regarding curriculum instruction and goals, changed substantially, at least according to Kathy Niebuhr, executive director of administrative services. That’s because the policy, formerly under No Child Left Behind, was now aligned with the World’s Best Workforce.

Policy 201, related to the legal status of the school board, had few changes and updated statutory references and retitled statues. The same was the case with Policy 404, which deals with employment background checks, in that statutory references were updated.

Policy 410, regarding family medical leave, updated military references.

“Instead of just saying US code, it’s spelled out United States code, Minnesota Code,” she said.

It also clarified what parental care was.

Policy 417, which discusses chemical use and abuse, addressed medical cannabis as well as providing students drug-free awareness education.

“A lot is being struck from that policy so that it gives school districts more freedom to choose what those would be like,” she said.

Policy 418, which touches on maintaining a drug-free workplace and school, addressed non-intoxicating cannabinoids.

Regarding Policy 420 that relates to sexually transmitted infections and diseases, schools are now required to vaccinate employees who could potentially be exposed to Hepatitis B at no cost.

Policy 506, related to student discipline, now includes nuisance devices such as phones.

“There will be big changes to this one coming forward,” Niebuhr said. Details have not yet been released.

Policy 602 related to the organization of the school calendar and school days, now addresses e-learning days and added e-learning language as recommended by the Minnesota School Boards Association.

Members heard the first reading of Policy 612.2, which ensures homeless children and youth would receive the same educational opportunities as other students.

Steve Anderson, in his final appearance before the board, talked about his goal to have repairs to the high school roof finished, a project that started last year.

According to Anderson, every year the school board needs to approve a 10-year plan.

“We’re just short of $1 million this year, and we’re going to have to spend $1 million next year and the year after that to get it done,” Anderson said. “It’s a big roof, but it needs to be done.”

He also informed the board a boiler was recently fixed at Lakeview Elementary School.

“It’s probably the last time we’re going to be able to fix that,” he said. “Next summer we’re going to have to plan — we’re going to have to change some things and plan to replace at least one boiler.”

The board approved hirings for Kassondra Wamre, Cody Haroldson, Andrew Kips, David Lengerud, Zachary Truong, Anne Sternhagen, Laura Bottema, Kelly Kalis, Kayce Redican, Lillie Nielsen, Jami Donaldson, Madalyn McWilliams, Tonya Franks and Ashley Mattson for a variety of roles. They accepted the resignations of Claire Bradley, Ashley Soongstad, Makenzie Oldfather, Cristian Garcia, Bway Shee, Amanda Andrews and April Bighley, and the retirement of Margaret Whitcom. They also agreed to terminate a contract for Sonny Ortega-Roswell.

The district spent $3.616 million between the middle of May and mid-June, and accepted over $6,200 in donations.

Following the open portion, the board went into executive session for the second scheduled review of the year of Superintendent Ron Wagner.

The next board meeting will be July 17.