Several Tigers qualify for finals of sections on Saturday, 1 already qualified for state
Published 5:57 pm Friday, June 2, 2023
Albert Lea girls and boys track and field athletes competed in the first day of the Section 1AA section tournaments on Thursday.
Here are some of the highlights:
• Gavin Hanke took second place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:05.06 qualifying him for the state meet.
• Judd Moller took sixth place in the triple jump with a jump of 39-07.75.
• Alex Palmer took fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 12’3.”
• Jal Thoat qualified for finals in the 110 high hurdles and is seeded seventh with a time of 17.65. He also qualified for the finals in the 300 intermediate hurdles and is seeded fifth with a time of 43.95.
• Ashton Anderson qualified for finals in the 400-meter dash and is seeded seventh with a time of 53.37.
• Luke Wangsness qualified for finals in the 800-meter run and is seeded fifth with a time of 2:04.09.
Finals are on Saturday at Lakeville South. The state meet s the following weekend at St. Michael Albertville.
With the girls, coach Jasmine Hansen provided the following highlights:
• Kendall Kenis took 11th in the 800
• Elle Schulz took fifth in the 3200, which was a big personal best for her.
• Michaela Attig took 10th in the 100-meter hurdles.
Look for more information from the Saturday finals.