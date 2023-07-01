Sports Memories: Albert Lea water ski club to form 50 years ago Published 8:55 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

The third annual Corey Goodnature Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Green Lea Golf Course. Three members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment who served with Goodnature attended the event.

Owatonna defeated Albert Lea 11-4 in American Legion baseball play. Anthony Tippett and Casey Woodside each had two hits in the loss.

Albert Lea’s Dolly Sichko was plannning a reunion of all former women golfers at the Oakview Golf Course in Emmons.

The Minnesota Twins picked up their eighth consecutive win with a 9-3 victory over the San Diego Padres and future Hall Of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux. Carlos Gomez had three hits for the Twins.

20 years

Albert Lea bowler Brandon Boekelman qualified for the USA Junior Gold Bowling National Championship by finishing first in a qualifying tournament in Eagan.

Kat Ladwig hammered out three hits including a double and triple as the Albert Lea Sluggers 14 and Under softball team defeated the Rochester Aces 8-2. Pitcher Liz Thompson picked up her eighth win of the season on the mound.

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Joe Smith and Anthony Peeler to the Milwaukee Bucks for Sam Cassell and Ervin Johnson.

LeBron James was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

50 years

In Brookside Colt baseball play, the Yankees defeated the Orioles 18-1. Casey Wadding was credited with pitching a no-hitter. Joe Kenis took the loss for the Orioles.

The Albert Lea American Legion B baseball team defeated Waldorf 5-2. Curt Dombroske struck out eight in the win with Mark Stalker adding two hits.

In junior high baseball play, Dan Skogan pitched the VFW to their fifth consecutive win to start the season with a 17-7 victory over Trades & Labor.

The Albert Lea Water Ski Club was holding an organizational meeting at the Interstate Power building. Dave Benzel of the Prior Lake Water Ski Club was scheduled to be the featured speaker.

2023 signings

Josh Behrends, a recent graduate of Albert Lea High School will be continuing his hockey career this fall with the Badland Sabres of the North American 3 Hockey League based in Rapid City, South Dakota.